South Africa: Matriculants Urged to Celebrate Safely After Exams

With the matric exam session now complete, many learners will be attending formal matric rage events and smaller end-of-exams or "pens down" parties over the next week.

The MEC for the Western Cape Education Department, David Maynier, has urged matriculants to celebrate safely.

This year's National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations concluded on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

"Understandably, our matrics would like to celebrate the end of their school career, but we urge them to do so responsibly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"A party can have a lifelong impact if something goes wrong. Put your future first and celebrate safely," Maynier said.

The National Department of Basic Education (DBE) has also issued a strong reminder that this is not the time for unsafe or premature celebrations.

The DBE warns that unregulated "pens down" parties can expose learners to alcohol abuse, violence, exploitation, and significant personal harm.

"The department urges candidates to prioritise rest, discipline, and final revision; to report any unsafe gatherings to trusted adults or authorities; and to honour their schooling journey by returning all textbooks and learning materials."

They encourage learners to show responsible citizenship by donating uniforms or stationery when possible, thereby strengthening the culture of care within school communities.

"These actions reflect the civic responsibility and maturity expected of the Class of 2025."

The Western Cape Department of Education is encouraging all matrics attending these events to: