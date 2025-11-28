Rwanda: Play-Based Science Programme Empowers Over 180,000 Learners to Build Community Solutions

A total of 180,005 primary learners across eleven districts in Rwanda can now apply skills gained from the Science and Elementary Technology (SET) curriculum into real, community-driven solutions, a milestone from five years of learning through play with technology projects implemented by Right To Play.

The figures were revealed on Wednesday, November 26, during the dissemination and official closure event for the Plug in Play and E-training and Certification projects that started in 2021 and 2022 respectively, held at Lemigo Hotel.

ALSO READ: Rwanda unveils Rwf19bn ECD initiative

The initiatives were implemented by Right To Play in partnership with the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), and University of Rwanda College of Education targeting both lower and upper primary learners, while also equipping teachers with digital training to make lesson planning easier and delivery more effective.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The E-training and Certification project was specifically designed to enhance teacher professional development through a certified blended course on learning through play, supporting lower primary teachers to adopt playful pedagogical practices for improved classroom engagement.

Dr Jean-François Maniraho, a senior lecturer at the University of Rwanda - College of Education, and one of the pioneers involved in designing this project, explained that surveys had shown that science concepts were becoming difficult for young learners to digest, which led to the adoption of learning through play solutions.

"The project was designed to train and guide mostly lower primary teachers on how to deliver lessons in a more practical and enjoyable way through play. Plug in Play made what used to be difficult, enjoyable and easier to understand," Maniraho said.

ALSO READ: Inside govt efforts to ensure inclusive early childhood dev't for all

The E-training and Certification project trained 2,074 teachers from 443 primary schools across 10 districts, including Nyanza, Ngororero, Muhanga, Burera, Ngoma, Musanze, Rwamagana, Rubavu, Kayonza, and Ruhango.

Similarly, the Plug in Play project equipped upper primary learners with early programming skills through Learning through play with Technology including making/tinkering, coding, and robotics

The Plug in Play reached 872 SET upper primary teachers from 312 primary schools across 6 districts including Nyagatare, Kayonza, Ruhango, Nyanza, Musanze and Rubavu districts. Additionally, the plug In Play Project equipped 104 tutors teaching Science Mathematics with education option with the knowledge and skills on learning through play with Technology approaches across all 16 TTCs in Rwanda.

After joining the project, Logan Jean-Ganza, a Primary Six learner at Groupe Scolaire Bukomero in Ruhango District, designed a tracking system that prevents uncontrolled vehicle crashes, applying SET concepts to solve a real community issue.

"I used to learn SET, but honestly, it wasn't my thing because I didn't understand it. After being introduced to this project, I was challenged to turn class lessons into practice. Now, SET is more understandable and enjoyable," he said.

ALSO READ: Early Childhood Development: Rwanda mulls plan to strengthen support for children with disabilities

An 11-year-old candidate preparing to sit the 2025/26 national exams (PLE) testified that passing the SET will be easier, thanks to the new learning approach.

"Because of the way we now learn through play and digital tools, I believe I will perform well. My results will be good," he said confidently.

A primary teacher from Kayonza District, at Groupe Scolaire Kawangire Catholic, noted that the project also helped teachers adjust to the competency-based curriculum (CBC) and improve intentional use of digital tools in daily instruction.

"What teachers dislike most is seeing students fail. Some aspects of the new curriculum were hard for us to grasp at first, but through continuous training, we learned how to engage learners and conduct lesson delivery more effectively," the teacher said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Director General of REB, Dr Flora Mutezigaju, commended Right To Play for its contribution to Rwanda's education sector and emphasized the importance of sustainability.

"Even though this project is coming to an end, its implementation continues across our schools. We must ensure the work goes on," she said.

Cissé Amadou, Country Director of Right To Play, echoed the call for continuity, stating that the results speak for themselves and that future funding is being pursued.

"Seeing children excel not only in their studies but also giving solutions back to the community remains our top priority. The progress made proves the model works. That is why we are committed to working closely with stakeholders to mobilize more funding and support its continuity," Amadou said.