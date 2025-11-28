Rwanda: All Is Set for Niwe Healing Concert, Say Organisers

27 November 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jessica Agasaro

Organisers have confirmed that preparations for Richard Nick Ngendahayo's Niwe Healing Concert are complete ahead of the highly anticipated event scheduled for November 29 at BK Arena.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., and although marketed as a one-man gospel performance, organisers say more artistes will make surprise appearances.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, November 25, Natasha Haguma, CEO of Fill the Gap--the events firm behind the concert--expressed gratitude to the media and sponsors who supported the project from its early stages.

"I want to thank the media and sponsors who have supported the preparations of the Niwe Healing Concert. Everything is ready, and we cannot wait for the event to happen. While other performers remain a surprise, it will still be a one-man show," Haguma said.

She added that the entire organising team is excited to see months of planning come to fruition.

Organisers also praised MTN Rwanda for its continued sponsorship and highlighted the caller tune option *193*91#, which allows fans to set one of Ngendahayo's songs as their ringtone. They encouraged journalists to help spread the word.

Alain Numa, MTN Rwanda's Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, reiterated the company's commitment to supporting the concert.

"As MTN, we are honored to support the Niwe Healing Concert and celebrate Nick Richard's return. We encourage Rwandans to use the caller tune 193*91# so callers can hear his song, and we hope to share the gospel. MTN will also have special surprises at the concert," he said, adding that the partnership aligns with MTN's mission to uplift and inspire its customers.

The Niwe Healing Concert marks Ngendahayo's homecoming after 17 years in the United States. The gospel artiste thanked sponsors and media partners for their role in making the event possible and urged attendees to view the concert as a spiritual encounter.

"I can't wait to perform. All of this is part of the plans. May God bless all the people who put effort into making this happen," he said. "Take the day of the concert as your appointment with the Lord. I promise you will have a good time."

Ngendahayo emphasized that the day holds deep spiritual significance and expressed joy that the long-awaited concert is finally at hand.

