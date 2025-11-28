Rwanda: Open Letter to Bonnie Mugabe - Where You Must Excel to Succeed As Ferwafa Secretary General

document

Dear Bonnie, allow me to begin by extending my heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as Secretary General of Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA). You deserve it.

For those of us who have followed your journey, first as a sharp, inquisitive sports journalist, later as a thorough football administrator at both FERWAFA and FIFA, your rise to this pivotal role feels like a natural progression.

This is not just another administrative post. The office you are stepping into is the engine room of Rwandan football. It is the heartbeat that keeps the entire system--players, coaches, referees, clubs, fans and partners, alive and functioning.

The effectiveness of the SG can uplift or derail the federation, and history has shown us both sides of that coin. Without mentioning names, some of your predecessors managed the role with prudence and competence while others turned it into an arena of confusion, controversy, or outright stagnation.

You inherit not just a job, but a mandate to restore and elevate the credibility of football governance in this country. It's an enormous responsibility. To your advantage though, you do understand your way around that place, so you won't need orientation--but what you'll need is the goodwill of everyone around you.

Your other advantage, Bonnie, is that you return with a unique blend of perspectives. Few administrators begin their careers by scrutinizing the system from the outside. And you're a highly trained football administrator. This sets you apart.

But also, your years in the newsroom trained you to question, to probe, to demand transparency--skills that will now be tested in reverse, as the spotlight shifts onto you.

You know how the media thinks, how the public digests information, and how perception can be as influential as reality. Foster that relationship wisely. Communicate clearly. Do not retreat into the comfort of closed-door bureaucracy, for; silence has defeated stronger administrators than you. Don't take constructive criticism personally. Never fear to make mistakes, but don't make it a habit.

One of your most urgent tasks will be professionalizing internal operations. FERWAFA has long suffered from irregular structures, inconsistent communication, and administrative bottlenecks that frustrate stakeholders.

Your experience at FIFA - where planning, efficiency, and procedural discipline are non-negotiable - must now guide a cultural shift within the federation. Build a team that is not merely present but accountable.

Whenever necessary, delegate, but do so intelligently. The SG's office should never be a place where files gather dust or decisions linger indefinitely. Your office is the body and soul of the federation, and please never try to cut off your nose to spite your face.

Then there is the sensitive terrain of governance and compliance. You are stepping into an era where global football demands greater transparency, financial prudence, and institutional integrity. You come into the office with more expertise in this area than any of your predecessors. So, the expectations are higher.

The days of informal management and personal networks determining outcomes must remain firmly in the past. Ensure that procurement, budgeting, hiring, and disciplinary mechanisms are grounded in clear rules, not personalities.

The new executive committee led by Fabrice Shema, who I trust shares the same ideals as you, needs a firm, principled SG who protects the institution above anything else.

Football development - especially youth structures, refereeing, and club capacity-building will also define your legacy. Rwanda's talent pipeline, which you have been part of at one point, is rich, but often poorly coordinated.

Strengthen competitions, streamline calendars, and ensure that national teams' preparations are not last-minute drills but long-term strategies.

Clubs too need an SG who listens to their concerns and helps them grow structurally and commercially, not one who dismisses them as an inconvenience, and or time-wasters.

But perhaps the most delicate challenge ahead is managing expectations. Every administrator arrives with goodwill. Sustaining it is the battle that I trust you can or will handle with dignity.

And remember this; criticism will come, even from unlikely sources - sometimes earned, sometimes unwarranted. Take it with humility, for, as you're well aware, it comes with the territory.

Praise will come too. Accept it without complacency. You have been in the crosshairs before; now, however, the stakes are grander. The entire football community, and indeed the nation, expects competence, vision, and stability.

Bonnie, as someone I know well, having worked together for so many years, your appointment is the right one. But its success will depend on your ability to balance firmness with openness, ambition with discipline, and experience with continuous learning.

Football is unforgiving, but it rewards those who serve with integrity and purpose.

May your tenure bring the renewal our game deserves.

Good luck!