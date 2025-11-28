Rwanda/Sudan: We Chose Rwanda for Many Reasons, Says Al Hilal Coach

Al Hilal head coach Laurenƫiu Reghecampf has said that Rwanda's security and safety were among several factors that convinced the Sudanese club to consider competing in the Rwanda Premier League.

His comments came after Al Hilal were held to a 0-0 draw by Police FC at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, November 26. It was their first match since the Confederation of African Football (CAF) granted the club and Al-Merreikh a permission to participate in Rwandan league amid the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

Reghecampf noted that Rwanda provides the right environment for strong training sessions, tough competition, and preparation for the CAF Champions League group stages.

"We came to Rwanda because we believe the country has a competitive league where we can be challenged by a number of teams here and we believe it will help us to compete well in the CAF Champions' League group stages," he told journalists in a post-match interview.

"Our team also looked at the safety aspect and Rwanda looks a better place for us. We have been here for some days and people are friendly and they are very supportive, and we feel like we are in good place."

The Romanian tactician said that everybody at the club feels comfortable and motivated in Rwanda, and that the club now has "everything we asked for."

"The players feel very good here. We've had many training sessions in Rwanda and strong competition to improve my players. Now, I have everything I asked for," he added.

Al Hilal will next travel to Lubumbashi, DR Congo, to face St-Eloi Lupopo on November 30 in the CAF Champions League.

They began their group-stage campaign with a 2-1 win over MC Alger in Kigali on November 21.