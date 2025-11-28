Africa: Exciting Opening Day of CAF African Schools Football Championship Wafu-a Qualifiers in Yundum

27 November 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The CAF African Schools Football Championship WAFU-A qualifiers kicked off on Thursday, 27 November with a thrilling day of action across two venues -- the Gambinos Star Africa Complex and the GFF Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

With a coveted place at next year's continental finals on the line, all participating nations entered the opening fixtures with energy and ambition.

In the Boys' division, host nation The Gambia, alongside Mauritania, Guinea and Senegal, sealed their places in the semifinals after strong performances in the group stages.

Buoyed by a lively home crowd, The Gambia topped Group A with maximum points. They opened their campaign with a confident 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau before cruising to a commanding 5-0 win against Mauritania in their final group match.

Mauritania also advanced from Group A after edging Guinea-Bissau 2-1, securing the second semifinal slot behind the host nation.

In Group B, former champions Guinea comfortably overcame Liberia 11-0 after playing out a tightly contested 1-1 draw with reigning champions Senegal.

Senegal, who earlier defeated Liberia 7-0, progressed to the last four alongside Guinea.

The semifinals will see Group A winners and hosts The Gambia face Senegal, while Guinea meet Mauritania in another thrilling clash for a place in the final.

The Girls' division delivered a tighter contest at the GFF Technical Training Centre. The Gambia and Guinea finished the day level on four points each, with Senegal close behind on three, while Guinea-Bissau sit at the bottom without a point.

With the standings delicately poised, the final round of group fixtures promises high stakes and dramatic outcomes.

On Friday, 28 November, The Gambia will take on Senegal at the Gambinos Star Africa Complex, while Guinea-Bissau meet Guinea at the same venue in matches that will decide the winner.

CAF African Schools Football Championship WAFU-A Qualifiers | Friday 28 November

BOYS | Semi-finals

08:00 GMT | The Gambia vs Senegal

08:50 GMT | Guinea vs Mauritania

GIRLS - Final Group Matches

09:40 GMT | Guinea-Bissau vs Guinea

10:30 GMT | The Gambia vs Senegal

