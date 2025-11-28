Kenya: By-Election Results a Warning to Opposition, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — President William Ruto has castigated the opposition, saying its heavy losses in the by-elections was a clearest signal message from voters who, he argued, had grown weary of leaders engaging in hollow slogans, tribal incitement and directionless rhetoric.

Speaking during the launch of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, the President used the platform to dissect the opposition's strategy, accusing its top figures of running what he termed as a manifesto-free campaign centered on personal attacks and doomsday chants rather than substantive manifesto.

"I already told them you people of hatred and tribalism and people busy selling the agenda of 'one term' and 'kasongo must go' that is not manifesto, please look for a manifesto before it's too late," he stated.

"Now yesterday, the people said them a warning and told them yesterday look for a manifesto and an agenda and if its Ruto must go, your goose will be cooked and you will see dust."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Reject Divisive Rhetoric

President Ruto noted that broad based government aligned candidates had secured victory in all seven constituency contests spanning Mbeere North, Kasipul, Banisa, Baringo, Malava, Ugunja and Magarini.

He insisted the by elections results were not merely a win for the ruling coalition but a firm decision on the style and substance of contemporary opposition politics.

"If they continue will this, we will sink them at dawn, we have warned them. I want to thank the electorate from Mbeere North, Kasipul, Ugunja, Baringo, Banisa, Malava and Magarini because you have assured us that you don't want tribalism, hatred and division," he stated.

We want a united nation that focuses on the good and the benefit of every citizien without limitation of their ethnicity, religion or region," he insisted.

The Head of State said the opposition had attempted to package resentment and tribal undertones as a political manifesto , but voters had decisively pushed back.

President Ruto affirmed that the by-election losses should serve as a wake-up call to leaders who are busy selling hatred, disunity and an obsession with succession politics rather than articulating how they intend to improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

"I want to tell our friends we don't want a divided country, don't sell to us ethnicity, hate and division. We want an united country, tell us your plan, tell us your agenda. One term Kasongo must go is not a plan, its about a person, its about hate and the next election,"he said.

President Ruto contrasted his administration's focus with what he described as the opposition's fixation on personalities and the next electoral cycle.

"We are discussing about the next generation, we are discussing about people, you are discussing about the next generation.You are discussing about elections,we are discussing about the next generation.Theres a world of a difference between us and you.Its as different and clear as day is from night,"he asserted.

Broad Based Government

The Nov 27th by election was largely won by broad based government candidates. UDA's Leo Wamuthende has emerged winner of the Mbeere North parliamentary seat, solidifying the party's hold in Embu County.

Wamuthende secured 15,802 votes, edging out his nearest rival, Newton Kariuki (also known as Newton Karish), who garnered 15,308 votes.

The Mbeere North by election turned into a battleground for Mt. Kenya politics between Kithure Kindiki, the sitting Deputy President, and his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua.

Kindiki personally led rallies for Wamuthende across Mbeere North in the run-up to the polls, casting the contest as a referendum on delivering development and continuity of government-funded projects.

Gachagua threw his weight behind Kariuki appealed to voters to resist what he described as "state-sponsored politics.

Boyd Were of the ODM party has been declared MP-elect for Kasipul after garnering 16,819 votes, with independent candidate Philip Aroko emerging second with 8,476 votes.

In Malava UDA's David Ndakwa clinched the parliamentary seat after garnering 21,564 against his closest competitor Seth Panyako of DAP-K who got 20,210 votes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Siaya, Moses Omondi Okoth of ODM was elected Ugunja MP after securing 9,447 votes.

In Mandera, Ahmed Maalim Hassan of UDA was elected Banisa MP after obtaining 10,431 votes ahead of Nurdin Maalim Mohamed of UPA, who received 1,240 votes.

In Narok County, Douglas Twala Masikonde of DCP won the Narok Town Ward by-election after securing 6,007 votes. He defeated Robert Kanyinke Ole Kudate of UDA, who garnered 4,479 votes.

In Nyamira, Jackson Mogusu of PDP won the Nyansiongo Ward by-election with 2,759 votes, narrowly defeating Kevin Maranga of UPA, who garnered 2,687 votes.

In Machakos County, Wiper Democratic Front candidate Antony Kisoi was declared the winner of the Mumbuni North Ward by-election after securing 3,849 votes,

In Samburu, Isabella Leshimpiro of UDA was declared the winner of the Angata Nanyekie Ward by-election with 1,239 votes.