Kenya: Tenders for Kiambu Road, Northern Bypass Dualling Set for Early 2026

Nairobi — Tenders for the expansion of Kiambu Road and the Northern Bypass will be issued in January and February next year, President William Ruto has announced.

The projects follow this month's Cabinet approval for the dualling of the 23.5-kilometre Pangani-Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi road, a Sh38.7 billion project aimed at easing traffic congestion along the busy corridor.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the two-lane B32 road will be converted into a four-lane dual carriageway with service lanes, pedestrian walkways, and six footbridges in high-traffic areas such as Ridgeways, Thindigua and Kiambu Town. The project will be financed through a Sh38.7 billion loan from China's EXIM Bank and delivered under a 36-month EPC contract, followed by a two-year defects liability period.

The upgraded route will run from Pangani through Muthaiga, Ridgeways, Windsor and Runda to Ndumberi. New bridges and overpasses will be built at sections including Muthaiga Golf Club Spur, Coffee Garden, Tala Road, Ridgeways and Kirigiti Junction.

The announcement comes months after the Cabinet also approved the dualling of the 20.2-kilometre Northern Bypass.

President Ruto made the remarks while en route to flag off works on the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Expressway in Kamandura, Kiambu County.

The Mau Summit expansion will be split between two consortiums. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will handle the Nairobi-Naivasha-Gilgil and Nairobi-Maai Mahiu-Naivasha segments covering 139km, while Shandong Hi-Speed Road and Bridge International (SDRBI) will undertake the 94km Gilgil-Mau Summit section.