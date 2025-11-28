Rwanda: Al-Merrikh SC Stumble in Bugesera, Kiyovu Back to Winning Ways

Thursday results

Bugesera FC 1-0 Al-Merrikh SC

Gorilla 0-1 SC Kiyovu

Al-Merrikh SC's promising start to Rwanda Premier League hit an early setback after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bugesera FC on Thursday.

The Sudanese side, who began their campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Police FC, were denied a second consecutive victory as Bugesera claimed all three points at Bugesera Stadium, courtesy of a decisive strike from midfielder Eric Ngendahimana.

Camalade Banamwana's men showed clear intent from the start, standing firm despite Al-Merrikh dominating possession throughout the first half. The visitors resumed the second half strongly, creating a couple of scoring opportunities, but Bugesera's backline remained resolute.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute, when the home side transitioned swiftly from defense to attack and Ngendahimana fired home the winning goal.

Al-Merrikh continued to control the midfield battle but were unable to convert their chances as Bugesera held on for their first league win of the season--a victory that also ended their seven-match winless streak.

Elsewhere, Kiyovu SC responded swiftly to their loss against Al-Merrikh by beating Gorilla FC 1-0, thanks to a goal from Sheriff Bayo on the stroke of halftime.

The Green Baggies secured the win despite missing Burundian forward Cedric Amissi, who is serving a two-match suspension for misconduct.

The result lifts Kiyovu to sixth place with 13 points, while Gorilla FC drop to eighth with 10 points.