Rwanda: Green Economy Week - UN Pledges Robust Support for Rwanda's Accelerated Green Economy Agenda

The United Nations (UN) has pledged deeper cooperation with Rwanda as the country advances an ambitious shift towards a green and climate-resilient economy, a vision that has gained renewed momentum following announcements made at COP30 in Belem, Brazil.

UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, Ozonnia Ojielo, made the commitment on Wednesday, November 26, at the opening of a three-day Green Economy Week workshop.

The gathering has convened government institutions, the private sector, civil society, academia, parliament representatives, and international partners to assess policy gaps, propose solutions, and align on actions to accelerate Rwanda's green transition.

It is organised under the UN Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE), which supports countries to integrate green-economy principles into national planning.

In Rwanda, PAGE is implemented through a consortium of five UN agencies: United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the latter coordinating efforts to ensure green-growth priorities are integrated into national policies, fiscal systems, and industrial development.

The initiative supports the country's broader objectives for green growth and climate resilience, working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) and the Ministry of Environment.

The meeting comes as Rwanda strengthens its national frameworks for environmental resilience. During COP30, the country announced it raised its emissions-reduction target to 53 per cent by 2035, up from the initial 38 per cent by 2030.

It also launched the Rwanda Country Platform for Climate and Development, a biodiversity finance window under the Rwanda Green Fund to mobilise public and private capital for conservation and ecosystem restoration.

Reflecting this increased ambition, Ojielo announced the UN's intention to scale up its engagement.

"No small ticket items. The time for big, bold ideas has come. Rwanda's ambitions are huge, and we need to step up to meet those ambitions," he said. "I pledge on behalf of our PAGE agencies because then I can be held responsible."

He emphasised that upcoming UN programmes in Rwanda will be designed with greater vision and urgency.

"I will make that pledge as we design our new programmes together with Rwanda's governance to be a different level of vision for the UN system, a different degree of response to the commitments that are coming out of the levy," he said, urging other development partners to "line up behind Rwanda's leadership."

Highlighting Rwanda's determination, he added: "Rwanda's single-mindedness in terms of international economic aspirations should become part of the success story that we can tell our grandchildren many years to come."

Ojielo warned that global climate trends are worsening faster than expected, underscoring the necessity of Rwanda's accelerated efforts.

"Anybody who looks at the records, 2024 was the hottest year on record worldwide. And that's significant because global temperatures have really exceeded 1.3 degrees Celsius," he said.

"So all of the fears we have been talking about have actually materialised. Now we are at 1.55 degrees above the pre-industrial revolution levels."

He noted that these impacts are already reshaping lives. "They are shaping our lives today, and they do it in ways that amplify the inequalities we see in our society. What are we observing? Intense heatwaves, heavy rainfall and flooding, growing food insecurity, and deepening impact on human rights, on gender equality."

He said Rwanda's climate leadership carries continental significance.

"When Rwanda says it's keen to commit to addressing them, would your presence mean that you're demonstrating the commitment of the government and the national leadership that these issues matter?" he said.

"I want to suggest that the transition to a green climate is not just necessary. It is the engine for competitiveness."

Environment minister Bernadette Arakwiye commended the country's engagement at COP30 and encouraged partners to use Green Economy Week to shape targeted reforms across the economy.

"I encourage all of you to engage boldly, challenge assumptions, and identify policies and investments that can unlock meaningful progress," she said.

"Help us define how Rwanda can continue to build a prosperous nation that grows stronger by protecting its natural capital and enhancing the resilience of our people."

She urged participants to anchor their recommendations in national plans.

"I invite you to ground yourself or consult ongoing initiatives, national strategies, and plans, so that your proposals build on what already exists and take it forward with coherence and momentum."

The minister asked stakeholders to reflect on three guiding questions:

"What are the barriers that are slowing Rwanda's green transition, and what must we overcome? Where can we unlock new markets, innovative investments, or transformative solutions? And what partnership levels are required to deliver the greatest impact?"

The continent-wide context remains stark. Africa contributes only four per cent of global emissions, yet it faces disproportionate exposure to rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and climate-induced threats to food security and infrastructure, receiving less than 12 per cent of climate financing.

UNDP Resident Representative Fatmata Lovetta Sesay underscored that environmental protection is an immediate rather than a distant priority.

"Let us protect the environment as it is for us, not only for future generations," she said. "Because we are here right now, we need clean air to breathe, we need the trees for the beauty they give us, and we really need to reduce carbon emissions," she said, adding that Rwanda has consistently positioned itself as a leader in green innovation.

"Rwanda has long positioned itself as a pioneer in green innovation," she said. "These instruments demonstrate a clear commitment to sustainability. They are not just policies. They are enablers of investment, transparency, and accountability."

However, she cautioned that "Rwanda's climate and development aspirations will require greater ambition, deeper partnerships, and increased financing from public, private, and blended sources."

Green Economy Week seeks to strengthen these partnerships by showcasing national achievements, deepening policy dialogue, and advancing coordinated actions on climate resilience, circular-economy development, nature-based solutions, and green urbanisation.