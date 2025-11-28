Kenya: DCP Makes Big Splash, Wins Three Key Ward Seats in By-Elections

Nairobi — The newly-formed Democratic Change Party (DCP) has made a striking entry into Kenya's political scene, clinching three key ward seats in Thursday's by-elections.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has congratulated the winners-- Douglas Masikonde (Narok Township), David Warui (Kariobangi North), and Dickson Okwiri Aduda (Kisa East) for outperforming parties with decades of history.

"Our party, just seven months old, has whitewashed older parties, some of which have been around for over twenty years,"he said.

Gachagua also praised voters for standing firm against intimidation, violence, and bribery, highlighting their commitment to democracy.

"I salute the people of Narok Township, Kariobangi North, and Kisa East for standing up to intimidation, goons, state-sponsored militia, and violent attacks by the police to exercise their democratic right. I salute them for rejecting voter bribery as an ingredient of our politics."

The party thanked its supporters and leadership, including Senator Cleophas Malala, Secretary General Hezron Obaga, Chairperson Maina Kamanda, Youth Leader Wanjiku Thiga, and allied MPs and MCAs.

"You have marked our Party for a great future. We are truly proud of you,"the party said in its congratulatory message to the winners.

The victory comes as a significant boost for DCP, positioning it as a rising force capable of challenging established political players in the country.