South Africa: Basic Education Marks Conclusion of 2025 Nsc Exams

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations have officially reached their conclusion, with rewrite opportunities for selected subjects having taken place on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday, the DBE said provinces have reported high levels of stability, procedural consistency and compliance throughout the exam period.

This as this year's NSC examinations concluded on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The DBE commended the Class of 2025 for the resilience and maturity shown during what it described as "a demanding but well-managed" examination cycle.

To ensure fairness, additional papers are being administered as second-opportunity sittings for candidates who could not complete their exams due to valid reasons, a move the department says demonstrates its continued commitment to equity and access.

"The 2025 NSC examinations has operated with discipline, reliability, and problem-solving agility across all provinces. Minor administrative omissions inevitable at this national scale were identified early, escalated appropriately, and resolved without disadvantage to any candidate," the DBE said.

Incidents

The department said it also noted a rise in candidates experiencing illness and anxiety-related difficulties. As a result, psychosocial support teams were activated through the Khuluma for Wellness platform and provincial units, ensuring affected learners received counselling and could continue writing, including from hospitals or alternative venues where required.

However, the department expressed concern over isolated incidents of crime and unrest. This included an armed robbery at an overnight study camp, after which trauma counselling was provided and affected candidates scheduled to write a special paper on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

The DBE further conveyed its condolences following the death of a learner linked to an irregularity matter, an incident it says highlights the need for continued ethical and emotional preparation of young people for high-stakes examinations.

"Pens down"

With the end of the exam season that began on 21 October 2025, the department has urged learners to avoid unsafe celebrations linked to unregulated "Pens Down" parties, warning of risks such as alcohol abuse, violence and exploitation.

"Unregulated pens down" parties expose learners to alcohol abuse, violence, exploitation, and serious personal harm. The department urged candidates to prioritise rest, discipline, and final revision; to report any unsafe gatherings to trusted adults or authorities; and to honour their schooling journey by returning all textbooks and learning materials.

"Learners are also encouraged to demonstrate responsible citizenship by donating uniforms or stationery where possible, further strengthening the culture of care within school communities. These actions reflect the civic responsibility and maturity expected of the Class of 2025," the department said.

Marking

Early marking, which began on 22 November 2025, has now been completed successfully. The DBE said this phase allowed for verification of systems, finalisation of training and readiness assessments ahead of the full-scale national marking process.

Full marking will officially commence on 1 December 2025 across designated centres, with more than 52 000 markers appointed nationally, one of the largest deployments of academic expertise in the public sector.

"Their professionalism, independence, and technical skill form the backbone of the credibility of the NSC examinations. Marking preparations have included the verification of centre readiness, security controls, script-management systems, extensive training for chief and senior markers, and pre-standardisation processes to ensure uniform application of marking guidelines," the department said.

It added that oversight visits by the Director-General have reinforced confidence in the integrity of the process.

The DBE thanked educators, invigilators, principals, district officials, provincial teams and parents for their collective role in ensuring a secure and credible examination environment.

The department said the system continues to demonstrate strong coordination, technical capacity and resilience.

With full-scale marking ahead, the DBE expressed confidence that the professionalism of markers and the sector's commitment will uphold the credibility of the NSC as the country moves into the results-finalisation phase.

"These collective efforts reflect a national system that is strong, responsive, and professionally aligned as it transitions into the marking and results-finalisation phase. The department remains assured that the dedication shown throughout the examination period will continue to guide the sector in delivering a credible and fair outcome for the Class of 2025," the department said.