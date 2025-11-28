Tunisia: President of Republic Urges Swift Preparation of New Legislative Drafts to Create Greater Opportunities for Young People

28 November 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met, Thursday, at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sarah Zaafrani Zenzri to review Tunisia's general situation.

According to a Presidency statement, the President called for the swift preparation of new legislative drafts aimed at creating broader opportunities, particularly for young people. He stressed that Tunisia requires both a legislative overhaul grounded in renewed thinking and officials who are energetic, committed, and capable of meeting public expectations. The effectiveness of reforms, he noted, depends not only on the legislation itself but also on those responsible for its implementation.

The President further underscored the need to continue combating corruption within and outside the administration. He stated that failure to assume responsibilities and mistreatment of citizens constitute forms of corruption that fuel tensions and must not go unpunished.

He added that some officials hide behind procedures or claim a lack of financial resources, despite funds being allocated for years. Such practices, he said, must cease immediately, and those responsible must be held fully accountable. He emphasized that it is not the President's role to repeatedly remind officials at any level to carry out their basic duties.

