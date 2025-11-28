Tunisia: President Saied On Salary Increases - 'The 2026 Finance Law Is Not an Isolated Case'

28 November 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Thursday, at Carthage Palace with Minister of Social Affairs Issam Lahmar.

According to a presidential statement, the President emphasized that the draft finance law for the coming year, which includes salary increases, "is neither a novelty nor an isolated case," citing similar provisions included in the finance laws of 1973, 1974, 1975, and 1976.

He stressed that the social state must fully uphold its responsibilities toward citizens, adding that ongoing efforts across sectors and regions are being made to ensure that all Tunisians enjoy dignity and social justice.

President Saied also instructed the provision of urgent assistance to several regions, emphasizing that these areas must benefit from equitable development and have access to essential infrastructure. "This is a matter of national importance, affecting all of Tunisia, not just a single region," he pointed out, noting that marginalized groups are not inherently disadvantaged but have been made vulnerable by decades of failed public policies that led to exclusion and poverty.

The Head of State called for creating solutions to the financing challenges of social security funds, advocating for the restructuring of these institutions so as to enhance their efficiency and ability to fulfill their missions.

