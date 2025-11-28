Tunisia: 'Tunisia Is an Independent, Sovereign State, and We Will Not Allow Any Party to Interfere in Our Affairs' (Head of State)

Tunis — President Kais Saied emphasized, Thursday, during his meeting at Carthage Palace with Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, that Tunisia is an independent and sovereign state that will not accept any interference in its internal affairs.

He stressed that sovereignty belongs to the Tunisian people, adding that those who act as "guardians" over the country or attempt to influence its agenda are deluding themselves. Tunisia, he said, will remain free and independent despite all attempts to undermine it.

Saied criticized parties he accused of behaving as if they could lecture Tunisians or pass judgment on them, saying they were free to "align themselves with treason and colonialism" but would ultimately expose their own agendas.

He recalled issuing a strongly worded protest to a foreign representative who, he said, failed to respect diplomatic norms. Anyone who disregards Tunisia's sovereignty, he insisted, must bear full responsibility.

The President also condemned what he described as the European Parliament's interference in Tunisia's affairs, stressing that Tunisia's decisions are purely national and that its sovereignty "is not up for discussion."

He concluded that those seeking confrontation "will be met with confrontation," adding that Tunisia will not relinquish its independent will.