Tunisia: 'Tunisia Is an Independent, Sovereign State, and We Will Not Allow Any Party to Interfere in Our Affairs' (Head of State)

28 November 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied emphasized, Thursday, during his meeting at Carthage Palace with Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, that Tunisia is an independent and sovereign state that will not accept any interference in its internal affairs.

He stressed that sovereignty belongs to the Tunisian people, adding that those who act as "guardians" over the country or attempt to influence its agenda are deluding themselves. Tunisia, he said, will remain free and independent despite all attempts to undermine it.

Saied criticized parties he accused of behaving as if they could lecture Tunisians or pass judgment on them, saying they were free to "align themselves with treason and colonialism" but would ultimately expose their own agendas.

He recalled issuing a strongly worded protest to a foreign representative who, he said, failed to respect diplomatic norms. Anyone who disregards Tunisia's sovereignty, he insisted, must bear full responsibility.

The President also condemned what he described as the European Parliament's interference in Tunisia's affairs, stressing that Tunisia's decisions are purely national and that its sovereignty "is not up for discussion."

He concluded that those seeking confrontation "will be met with confrontation," adding that Tunisia will not relinquish its independent will.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.