Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Continues Leading Role in Nation's Green Economy Drive - CEO

Addis Ababa — Ethio telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frehiwot Tamru said the company will intensify efforts to expand EV charging stations nationwide as part of Ethiopia's green economy initiative.

Ethio Telecom today inaugurated its third super-fast electric vehicle charging station in Addis Ababa. The facility features 16 super-fast chargers with up to 180KWH capacity each, accommodating 16 vehicles simultaneously.

Speaking at the event, CEO Frehiwot Tamru said the expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to Ethiopia's green legacy and supporting the growing electric vehicle ecosystem.

"As our country Ethiopia accelerates its transition toward a green economy and sustainable mobility, Ethio telecom continues to play its leading role by deploying reliable, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure," she said.

The CEO added that the station represents the company's continued effort to transform Ethiopia's transportation through digital solutions and innovation.

The new AI-powered station uses cutting-edge technology with chargers that automatically diagnose and adapt to vehicle specifications. It specifically supports European EV models, addressing a critical market gap.

The company previously built charging stations serving up to 32 vehicles at once along the Bole-Megenagna corridor. Since launching on 11 February 2025, these have served over 165,000 electric vehicles, dispensing 4,349,761.54 kilowatt-hours.

"This initiative has successfully prevented the emission of 6,081,447.62 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere - an environmental contribution equivalent to planting more than 30,444 trees," she added.

The company's combined capacity now reaches 48 vehicles across three stations.