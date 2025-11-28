Tanzania Renews Efforts to Control Noise, Vibration in Cities

Dar es Salaam — THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has renewed efforts to control environmental pollution caused by noise and vibrations following an increase in complaints in both urban and rural areas.

Addressing media outlets earlier today, November 28, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, NEMC's Manager for Legal Compliance, Hamadi Taimuru, stated that noise pollution remains a major challenge to the health and well-being of citizens due to entertainment activities, construction, businesses, and the use of sound equipment that violates legal limits.

According to the Manager, the Environmental Management law and the 2015 Noise and Vibration Control Regulations set specific noise limits for residential, commercial, industrial, and sensitive areas such as hospitals and schools, along with procedures for issuing permits for activities that may generate high noise levels.

Elaborating, he said that the long-term effects of excessive noise include hearing loss, stress, high blood pressure, and reduced concentration among schoolchildren, making noise control essential for protecting public health.

Additionally, he outlined several challenges in implementing the regulations, including the shortage of noise-measuring equipment in Local Government Authorities, low public awareness of the effects of noise pollution, and non-compliance with laws and quiet hours by some businesses and entertainment venues.

Furthermore, he said that the permitted noise levels are, 70 dBA (day) and 60 dBA (night) for industrial areas, 50 dBA (day) and 35 dBA (night) for residential areas, 60 dBA (day) and 50 dBA (night) for residential areas with small industries, 55 dBA (day) and 45 dBA (night) for mixed residential, commercial, and entertainment areas and 45 dBA (day) and 35 dBA (night) for hospitals, schools, conference halls, and recreational areas.

Moreover, he said that to enhance enforcement, it is important for cooperation among OSHA, the Police, BASATA, Local Government Authorities, houses of worship, and entertainment venue owners in fulfilling their responsibilities, including overseeing permits, providing education, ensuring proper use of sound equipment, and conducting regular inspections.

"Noise-level mapping, public awareness campaigns, and simple complaint-reporting systems are important initiatives that need strengthening," he said.

Additionally, Mr Taimuru said Tanzania has a robust legal framework for controlling noise and vibrations, and that collaboration among all stakeholders, the private sector, public institutions, and citizens is vital for protecting health, peace, and community well-being.