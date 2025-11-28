Tanzania: Shimmuta Games - Patrick Steers Nemc to a Hefty Win

Morgoro — THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC) punished WCF with a 5-0 blitz in a one-sided SHIMMUTA Games match held on Thursday at the Highland Stadium in Morogoro Region.

It took NEMC just 15 minutes to score their opener through Fortinatus Patrick, who expertly converted a spotkick.

Just when the match was still on fire, Fortunatus netted the second goal in the 33rd minute.

NEMC completed the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

When the second half kicked off in the 46th minute, Fortinatus Patrick netted the third goal and maintained his dominance before midfielder Ismail Jemba added the fourth in the 51st minute.

Known for its tradition of being dissatisfied with environmental pollution in the country and continuously advocating for cleanliness nationwide, NEMC were likewise not satisfied with the 4-0 score therefore added another goal in 62nd minute which was scored by Emmanuel Mlungwana who struck a powerful shot from midfield that slipped between the legs of the WCF goalkeeper and hit the back of the net, marking NEMC's fifth goal.

NEMC is in Morogoro to participate in the 2025 SHIMMUTA games as part of efforts to improve the health of its staff as well as continue raising awareness on environmental conservation and management in the country.

This year, NEMC teams have been sponsored with jerseys and sports equipment through its two projects, the Adaptation Fund and EHPMP and are using the jerseys to spread messages on climate change and the control of mercury use.