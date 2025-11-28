Kenya: Court Quashes Law Criminalising Exchange of Unregistered Seeds

28 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenyan farmers can now sell, save, or exchange unregistered seeds after the High Court declared sections of the Seed and Plant Varieties Act unconstitutional.

Justice Rhoda Rutto ruled that provisions criminalising the processing, sharing, or sale of unregistered seeds violated farmers' traditional rights, noting that these protections outweigh commercial seed interests.

The nullified sections had given inspectors broad powers to raid seed banks, restricted farmers from saving seed without notifying breeders, and limited seed handling to registered merchants.

The judgment effectively decriminalises long-standing Farmer-Managed Seed Systems (FMSS), which are widely used across rural communities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For years, farmers risked fines of up to Sh1 million or two-year jail terms for exchanging unregistered seeds -- measures critics said unfairly strengthened commercial seed companies at the expense of smallholders.

Samuel Wathome, the lead petitioner, welcomed the ruling, saying it restores farmers' autonomy over indigenous varieties. Other stakeholders, including Greenpeace Africa and biodiversity advocates, said the decision protects local seed diversity and strengthens climate resilience.

Experts also argued that recognising farmers' seed rights is key to preserving genetic resources essential for food security.

The ruling is expected to influence future policy reforms on seed regulation and farmers' rights in Kenya.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.