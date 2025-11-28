Namibia: Stop Accusing Swapo of Rigging Elections - Former Henties Deputy Mayor

28 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Former United Democratic Front Henties Bay deputy mayor Michael Skini says opposition parties must stop accusing Swapo of rigging elections.

This comes after the preliminary election results of the regional council and local authority elections indicate Swapo's dominance.

Skini said on social media this week that the decline of opposition parties was caused by regional leadership stubbornness and selfishness.

"Opposition parties are causing and creating their own downfall. They must stop blaming Swapo for election rigging. What we as opposition parties are going through is our own making," he said.

He said until they "realise who they are, they will all disappear."

