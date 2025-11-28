Namibia: Office of the Judiciary Appoints Mtc As Cloud Hosting Partner

28 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Office of the Judiciary has selected the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) as its digital partner for cloud hosting services, appointing a local provider to support its technology modernisation efforts.

The decision follows a competitive procurement process in which MTC was tasked with supplying an enterprise-grade cloud solution covering virtual machines, cloud services and resource management.

The partnership forms part of the Judiciary's broader plan to build a more agile and resilient digital infrastructure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary, deputy executive director Innocent Kandandu says the collaboration is aimed at improving access to justice through reliable and efficient digital systems.

"This will enable the Judiciary to better serve the public by ensuring reliable access to justice and efficient case management. We remain steadfast in strengthening the legal system and enhancing public trust through innovation and empowerment of local service providers," Kandandu says.

MTC says the solution will provide secure, scalable and compliant cloud infrastructure to protect critical data and support digital transformation within the justice system.

Sales and enterprise general manager Elton Katangolo says the company is committed to delivering secure services that strengthen key national institutions.

"The Judiciary is a pillar of great importance to our society, and we are proud to have been selected by the Judiciary office as their digital partner - offering a robust, secure and scalable cloud infrastructure as a service solution to the Office of the Judiciary," Katangolo says.

He adds that MTC's continued investment in cloud services aims to enable Namibian institutions to access affordable, reliable and flexible digital solutions that reduce redundancy and support operational growth.

"We thus thank the leadership of the Office of the Judiciary for entrusting MTC as its digital partner and commend its forward-looking stance of wanting to optimise service delivery and continue serving with excellence. We urge other institutions to emulate," Katangolo says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.