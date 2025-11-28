Namibia: Office of the Judiciary Appoints Mtc As Cloud Hosting Partner

The Office of the Judiciary has selected the Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) as its digital partner for cloud hosting services, appointing a local provider to support its technology modernisation efforts.

The decision follows a competitive procurement process in which MTC was tasked with supplying an enterprise-grade cloud solution covering virtual machines, cloud services and resource management.

The partnership forms part of the Judiciary's broader plan to build a more agile and resilient digital infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary, deputy executive director Innocent Kandandu says the collaboration is aimed at improving access to justice through reliable and efficient digital systems.

"This will enable the Judiciary to better serve the public by ensuring reliable access to justice and efficient case management. We remain steadfast in strengthening the legal system and enhancing public trust through innovation and empowerment of local service providers," Kandandu says.

MTC says the solution will provide secure, scalable and compliant cloud infrastructure to protect critical data and support digital transformation within the justice system.

Sales and enterprise general manager Elton Katangolo says the company is committed to delivering secure services that strengthen key national institutions.

"The Judiciary is a pillar of great importance to our society, and we are proud to have been selected by the Judiciary office as their digital partner - offering a robust, secure and scalable cloud infrastructure as a service solution to the Office of the Judiciary," Katangolo says.

He adds that MTC's continued investment in cloud services aims to enable Namibian institutions to access affordable, reliable and flexible digital solutions that reduce redundancy and support operational growth.

"We thus thank the leadership of the Office of the Judiciary for entrusting MTC as its digital partner and commend its forward-looking stance of wanting to optimise service delivery and continue serving with excellence. We urge other institutions to emulate," Katangolo says.

