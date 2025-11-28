Namibia: Ipc's Dunaiski Says Results Were 'Cooked', Will Not Accept Them

Independent Patriots for Change candidate Caroline Dunaiski, who was contesting for Windhoek West constituency, says she will not accept the outcome of the results she describes as "cooked".

She took to social media on Friday to express her disappointment.

Dunaiski came second with 2 423 votes, after Swapo candidate Emma Muteka, who received 6 046 votes. Popular Democratic Movement's Josia Platt received 1 048 votes, according to the premilinary regional council and local authority election results.

"I will never accept this cooked outcome from my viewpoint. If need be, the whole process should be opened up for deep scrutiny, and recounting must ensue immediately. Namibia must be washed clean from electoral fraud to renew our country," she says.

She suspects the long hours of a lull in counting were used to exchange stuffed ballot boxes and steal the elections from her.

"By all accounts, I reject this skew result with the disgust it deserves," Dunaiski states.

She claims that strange things happened in the constituency on election night, including long counting delays at at least four polling stations, unlike in other constituencies.

"We confronted this weird pattern of practice. No satisfactory answer was forthcoming by midnight," she says.

"I can only come to a firm conclusion that huge rigging was done in Windhoek West. My honest framing: this is a question of good versus evil," she claims.

