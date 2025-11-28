Nigeria: State Officials Outline Plans to Fix Health Systems

State health officials have outlined new plans and reforms to strengthen the healthcare system at the subnational level.

With health indicators in a dire state across many states, senior government officials and state commissioners on Thursday set out new commitments to reverse years of underfunding and weak service delivery.

The officials spoke at the 2025 National Health Dialogue, hosted by PREMIUM TIMES and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

The event brought together government representatives, global health leaders, journalists, civil society groups and innovators under the theme: "Evidence, Innovation, and Financing for a Healthier Nigeria."

Nigeria's Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the federal government is pushing for the highest health allocation in the country's history, while curbing waste and strengthening accountability. He said the Bola Tinubu administration is working to reposition health as a national priority and called for stronger collaboration across all levels of government.

Commitments from state governments

Representing the Katsina government, Commissioner for Health, Musa Funtua, highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen primary healthcare. He said more than 200 PHCs have been completed and staffed, and that about 70 per cent of the state's health budget now goes directly into projects.

Katsina currently allocates seven per cent of its budget to health, Mr Funtua said, adding that the state prioritises community engagement and investments that directly benefit citizens.

He added that the government is upgrading facilities, tackling workforce gaps and expanding access through its comprehensive PHC roadmap.

Akwa Ibom

Moses Essien, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly's Health Committee, said the state's health allocation ranges between 11 and 11.6 per cent. He said this is far above the national average of 5.7 per cent, though still below the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration target.

He said the state has declared a one-year health emergency aimed at upgrading infrastructure. At least eight secondary health facilities and 25 PHCs will be modernised between November and January, he noted.

"Akwa Ibom has also expanded its workforce, recruiting 3,000 health personnel, including reinstated retirees, to close manpower gaps," the state lawmaker said.

Mr Essien said scores of PHCs and 14 secondary health facilities have been upgraded, with plans for model private health centres in all 31 LGAs.

Jigawa

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Muhammad Kainuwa, said all PHCs in the state now operate for 24 hours to ensure timely care for pregnant women, children and other patients. He said N9.4 billion has been allocated to PHCs in the 2025 budget.

"From February to August 2026, the state plans to upgrade over 40 facilities with modern equipment. Its health insurance scheme has enrolled 152,000 vulnerable residents, while civil servants on grades 1-6 receive free coverage," he said.

Mr Kainuwa added that the state has boosted its workforce with 1,924 health workers, 200 senior staff and 488 permanent employees across health disciplines. Jigawa also pays National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to health facilities to retain them, he said.

"Beyond staffing, the state has sponsored 184 medical students to study in Cyprus, extended accreditation for medical training from two to five years, and expanded annual admission quotas from 120 to 720 across its institutions. A new School of Nursing, backed by a ₦5 billion investment, is under construction."

The commissioner also announced three new dialysis centres in Dutse, Kazaure and Ringim General Hospitals. Contracts worth ₦720 million have been awarded for equipping them. Jigawa is partnering with the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) to investigate the rising cases of renal failure in the state and the wider Chad Basin.

Kaduna

Kaduna's Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, said health has consistently received 15 per cent of the state's budget since Governor Uba Sani assumed office in 2023.

She said Kaduna is strengthening emergency care, improving service delivery and linking health with education and nutrition in a multi-sectoral strategy. The state has recruited and trained 1,800 health workers and introduced digital monitoring systems to track performance.

Despite progress in reducing neonatal deaths, maternal mortality remains high, she said. The state continues to partner with development organisations, including the Gates Foundation, to improve financing and rural health access.

Abia

Ifeyinwa Blossom, the permanent secretary of the Abia State Ministry of Health, said the government is renovating and revitalising over 200 PHCs, ensuring they have the required staff and infrastructure.

She said general and teaching hospitals are also being strengthened to manage cases beyond primary care. Abia is improving security and access for health workers and deploying Emergency Medical Care Staff (EMCS) to high-density areas.

The state is expanding community outreach and preventive programmes to increase facility use, the official said.