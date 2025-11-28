North Africa: CAF Cl - Al Ahly, Rabat Set for Derby Clash As Rivers Utd Seek Redemption Against Berkane

A North African derby showdown between Al Ahly and AS FAR Rabat, as well as Mamelodi Sundowns' match against MC Alger, headline this weekend's CAF Champions League action.

Meanwhile, Nigerian club Rivers United will seek to bounce back from their opening-match defeat when they host Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo this afternoon.

Rivers United opened their group-stage campaign with a 3-0 loss to Pyramids FC in Cairo, despite a resilient performance. RS Berkane, three-time winners of the CAF Confederation Cup, come into the match on the back of their 3-0 victory over Zambia's Power Dynamos in matchday one.

Al Ahly will be on a mission to maintain their lead at the top of the Group B standings when they meet AS FAR at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Friday, after thumping JS Kabylie 4-1 at home. However, Rabat are a wounded lion, banking on home ground advantage after losing 1-0 to Young Africans in Tanzania.

Sundowns, on the other hand, got off to a flying start in Group C, claiming a 3-1 win over FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo at home. Masandawana will now face their former coach, Rhulani Mokwena, who will be keen to ensure that Alger return to winning ways at the Ali La Pointe Stadium in Algiers on Friday after losing 2-1 to Al Hilal Omdurman away.

Two matches are scheduled for Saturday, with Petro Atletico hoping to cause an upset when they welcome Esperance Tunis at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda. Esperance are searching for their first Group D win after drawing 0-0 with Stade Malien at home, while Atletico are targeting their second victory after overcoming Simba SC away.

The defending champions, Pyramids, will be on the road as they take on Power Dynamos at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in a Group A clash. Pyramids got off to the perfect start, thrashing Rivers United 3-0 at home, while Dynamos are licking their wounds after being thumped 3-0 by RS Berkane away.

The action will continue on Sunday, with Lupopo eyeing their first Group C victory when they host Al Hilal Omdurman at the Stade Frederic Kibassa Maliba in Lubumbashi, while Simba are also targeting their maiden win as they prepare to face Stade Malien at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako in a Group D showdown.