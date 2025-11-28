Kenya: 16 Arrested After Attack On MP Kaluma During Kasipul By-Election

Nairobi — Sixteen suspected armed thugs were arrested on Thursday in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, following a police manhunt triggered by an attack on Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma during the Kasipul Constituency by-election.

The incident occurred yesterday, 27th November 2025, at Agoro Sare Primary School polling station, where unidentified attackers reportedly confronted the legislator amid ongoing voting.

The assault prompted the National Police Service to launch a rapid, multi-agency operation across the constituency to track down the perpetrators.

According to police, officers intercepted five vehicles and two motorcycles suspected to have been used by the gang.

A meticulous search of the automobiles led to the arrest of sixteen individuals believed to be part of a coordinated group targeting the polls.

Police recovered an assortment of crude weapons--including ten pangas, five knives, rungus, and stones--raising fears of a planned disruption of the by-election.

"All the suspects are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court," police said in a statement on Thursday.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining order during electoral exercises, noting that security operations would continue across the country to forestall violence and ensure transparent and peaceful polls.

"NPS remains unwaveringly dedicated to safeguarding public safety and upholding law and order," the statement added.

The clash erupted when Kaluma serving as the ODM party's chief agent at the polling centre reportedly spotted an approaching convoy he believed belonged to ODM candidate Boyd Were and moved forward to receive them.

However, the entourage was instead linked to independent candidate Philip Aroko.

Police say the two politicians greeted each other moments before the situation turned violent.

Kaluma was struck at the back of the head amid the ensuing row, and his bodyguard's firearm was wrestled away in the confusion.

"It was an unexpected incident. The officers on the ground were caught off guard,"Homabay County Police commander Lawrence Koilem.

"We did not anticipate such hostility, especially between individuals who appeared cordial moments earlier."