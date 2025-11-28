Kiira Motors' groundbreaking 13,000-kilometre electric mobility expedition from Uganda to South Africa has reached the heart of Tanzania, showcasing the potential of African-made clean transport and marking a major milestone in the continent's sustainable mobility movement.

The Kayoola E-Coach 13M, Uganda's flagship premium electric inter-city bus, is currently in Dodoma, Tanzania's capital, after traversing the scenic landscapes of Singida.

The expedition, branded the Made in Uganda Grand Trans-Africa Electric Expedition, departed Namboole Stadium in Kampala on November 21 and is steadily advancing southwards toward its final destination in Cape Town, South Africa.

"We rolled through the beautiful, vast landscapes of Tanzania from Singida and are thrilled to arrive in the country's capital, Dodoma," Kiira Motors said, highlighting the ongoing success of the journey.

The 500-kilometre-range Kayoola E-Coach has so far successfully charged at key points along the route, including Mutukula Border, Biharamulo, Kahama, Singida, and Dodoma. Each stop not only demonstrates the feasibility of long-distance electric travel across Africa but also underscores the importance of proper charging infrastructure for the region's sustainable transport future.

"Each stop is more than a top-up; it's proof that with the right infrastructure, clean and efficient transport can link our region seamlessly," Kiira Motors said, sharing updates under the hashtag #FromThePearlToTheCape.

Along the way, communities have been invited to experience the E-Coach firsthand. In Tanzania, local residents turned out in large numbers, creating what the Kiira Motors team described as "a special moment" that connects people to Africa's growing green mobility movement.

Several milestones have already been achieved on this 30-day expedition. The bus covered its first 1,000 kilometres shortly after entering Tanzania and continues to navigate diverse terrains, from the Equator crossing in Masaka to the rugged tracks of Fufu.

As of the latest update from Mbeya, Tanzania, the expedition has covered 1,897 km -- approximately 14.6% of the journey -- avoided 907.5 kg of CO₂ emissions, and consumed 1,650 kWh of energy, with a safety record of zero incidents.

Kiira Motors emphasized that the expedition represents more than a road trip. "Made in Uganda for Africa," the company declared, stating that the mission is designed to inspire confidence in African manufacturing and prove that homegrown technology can compete on the global stage.

Government officials have applauded the initiative.

Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala described the cross-continental drive as a statement to the world about Uganda's technological capabilities.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Monica Musenero called it "a declaration of what Ugandan innovation can achieve" and a strategic push to build the nation's innovation identity.

From Tanzania, the Kayoola E-Coach will continue southward through Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, and ultimately South Africa, completing a landmark journey aimed at positioning Uganda as a regional hub for electric mobility and industrial transformation.