Uganda: Kayunga Health Facility Projects Stall Over Alleged Construction Faults

Authorities in Kayunga District are facing mounting scrutiny over incomplete health facility projects that allegedly flouted Ministry of Health construction guidelines.

Two major projects, a Shs 500 million maternity ward at Ntenjeru Health Centre III in Kayunga Town Council and a Shs 750 million general ward at Buyobe Health Centre III in Kayunga Sub-county, have remained non-operational nearly four years after completion due to alleged construction faults

During the Kayunga District Council meeting, councillors demanded answers from the district executive and district engineer on why the Ministry of Health's guidelines were allegedly ignored during the construction process.

"The maternity ward at Ntenjeru Health Centre III has no dedicated space for premature infants, nor does it have a room for medical staff operations--both of which are vital Ministry guidelines," said Sam Okwalinga, councillor for Busaana Town Council.

Kayunga Town Council, Ismael Ntambi, added that the general ward at Buyobe was not only poorly constructed--developing cracks even before it was officially opened--but also encroached on a road reserve.

"Authorities had to divert the road leading to Buyobe Health Centre III to create space for the building. Despite the substandard works, the district executive has been pushing to commission the buildings, which we have rejected until the Ministry's construction guidelines are fully adhered to," Ntambi said.

The councillors reported the issues to the Inspector General of Government (IGG), requesting that culpable parties be held accountable.

"In our report, we have listed the contractors involved so they can be blacklisted, preventing them from receiving further contracts in the district," Ntambi said.

Allegations linking some of the companies to district officials have been dismissed by the district chairperson, Andrew Muwonge.

The Kayunga Sub-county chairman, Joshua Kampi, confirmed the need for extensive remedial works.

"The newly constructed general ward, and the facility as a whole, have several issues. The works need to be redone, which is why we have refused to allow commissioning," he said.

On a recent visit to the health centres, a reporter observed that the buildings were overgrown with bush and currently inhabited by bats.

When approached for comment, Kayunga District Health Officer, Ahmed Matovu, referred inquiries to the Chief Administrative Officer, Malik Mahaba, who assured that the matter is being handled.

"We are aware of the situation, and it will be resolved," he said.

The delay in commissioning these health facilities highlights ongoing concerns about construction standards and regulatory compliance in the district's public health infrastructure.