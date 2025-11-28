Uganda: 87-Year-Old Mukono Resident Appeals to Museveni Over Delayed Healthcare Support

An 87-year-old resident of Nsambwe Village, Goma Sub-county in Mukono District, has petitioned President Museveni, seeking urgent intervention to fulfil a pledge made in 2018 to enable him to access specialised medical treatment.

Martin Kato Mugambwa, who is battling cancer, hypertension, and diabetes, stated that the President had promised a full package of medical treatment when he presided over the opening of factories at Mbalala Industrial Park in Mukono in March 2018.

Mugambwa, who is currently wheelchair-bound, says the escalating medical costs have become impossible for his family to meet.

In addition to medical support, Mugambwa's letter also sought the President's intervention to resolve issues regarding land disputes. These include encroachment on his 10-acre piece of land at Nabutiti, Kansanga in Makindye Division, compensation for a 1.5-acre piece of land taken by Kampala City authorities, and the reprinting of his books.

The appeal was submitted through his son Henry Sentongo, requesting the President's office to organise a meeting to ensure that the pledges are fulfilled.

"This is to draw your urgent attention to this problem at a time when our candidate, the President, is consistently campaigning and winning the game to become the next President come 2026. Protecting our gains--and to a lay farmer of any class, gains are national, communal, and personal per household," reads an October 28, 2025, letter to the principal private secretary to the President.

Speaking from his home in Mukono, Mugambwa expressed distress over the delays in receiving promised support.

"I have been unable to walk for three years now because I do not get timely treatment. The President promised to take care of me, but the fulfilment is long overdue," he said, flanked by his children.

One of his children, Godfrey Kimera, added that despite multiple reminders to the Office of the President, no response has been given.

"We are disturbed by this situation because our father's land was encroached on, and the President asked us not to enforce the court orders, promising to handle it. Since 2018, nothing has been done, and he also promised to take care of the bills," Kimera said.

Efforts to get a comment from the Deputy Press Secretary to the President, Farouk Kirunda, were met with caution, as he said he would need to review the copy of the presidential directive before responding.

Mugambwa, a retired agriculturalist and author, continues to appeal for urgent presidential intervention to help him access the medical care he desperately needs and to address the unresolved land and compensation issues.