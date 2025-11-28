Uganda Strengthens Health Service Delivery With More Doctors, Expanded Facilities, and Digital Systems

Uganda is making significant strides in improving health service delivery and expanding health sector investments, according to Richard Kabanda, the Commissioner of Health Promotion and Education.

Speaking during the Spotlight Uganda hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday under the theme: "Health Service Delivery and Health Sector Investments," Kabanda highlighted several key improvements in the country's health sector, including the deployment of qualified doctors to Health Center III facilities, which previously operated with limited medical personnel.

"Previously, hospitals operated at the level of Health Center III, and we did not have enough medical personnel, particularly doctors. Now, we have deployed qualified doctors to these facilities," he said.

Kabanda emphasized the importance of maternal and child health, noting that services are now available at village level, ensuring that mothers and children have better access to care.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Maternal and child health services are now available in villages, addressing the challenges that affect mothers and children. We emphasize care for women and children because their immune systems are more vulnerable, especially during pregnancy," he said

He stressed that strengthening maternal and child health is crucial for the nation's overall well-being. Uganda's flagship hospital, Mulago, has received ISO certification and undergone significant expansion.

Kabanda revealed that a new referral hospital has been established in Kawempe, effectively creating "five hospitals in one" at Mulago.

He noted that Uganda is grappling with a double burden of disease, including infectious diseases such as AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, as well as non-communicable diseases like cancer.

Kabanda highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce malaria-related deaths, providing mosquito nets and promoting preventive measures.

He also celebrated increased awareness around non-communicable diseases, with more patients seeking care at the Cancer Institute.

He cautioned against self-medication and stressed the importance of professional medical care.

The Commissioner noted that while equipment and drugs remain insufficient for Uganda's growing population, the government has made significant investments in training health workers.

Community Health Extension Workers, for instance, have undergone six months of intensive training and are now equipped with technology to improve service delivery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted improvements in critical care infrastructure. "Not everyone has to be taken to the ICU. One of the positives we gained from the COVID-19 experience is that the government focused on increasing the number of ICUs. However, constructing ICUs alone is not enough if we do not equip them adequately," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda is also investing in digital health systems. Kabanda explained that health workers in nine districts are being trained to use smartphones installed with health management systems that improve diagnostics and allow for accurate patient data entry and updates.

Kabanda underscored the importance of community education in disease prevention, particularly in the wake of outbreaks like Ebola, Mpox, and COVID-19.

"Many diseases are preventable, and our policy guidelines focus on educating communities about health even at the village level through local doctors," he said.

The government's efforts extend to verifying doctors' qualifications, promoting proper medicine usage, and expanding immunization programs.

Uganda has increased the number of targeted immunizations from six to fourteen, ensuring broader protection for its population.

Kabanda acknowledged that while building and expanding health facilities is a crucial step, ensuring these facilities are staffed with qualified medical professionals remains a significant challenge.