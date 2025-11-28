Kenya: Uganda Chamber of Commerce Petitions Kenya ,Tanzania Over Ocean Access

Uganda's private sector leaders have reawakened the long-standing national debate on the country's access to the Indian Ocean, citing persistent trade disruptions, regional policy inconsistencies, and escalating transit risks that continue to undermine Uganda's import and export flows.

The Uganda Chamber of Commerce (UCC), in partnership with the Entrepreneurs' League and other business associations, has announced a renewed effort to secure Uganda's transit rights, saying the issue can no longer be overlooked--especially following recent complaints from traders and President Yoweri Museveni's remarks urging Ugandans to rethink the nation's dependence on neighbouring states for ocean access.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala on Wednesday, Edison Ruyondo, the lead counsel for the petition, confirmed that the Chamber has formally petitioned the Attorneys General of Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. The petition calls for strict enforcement of international and regional legal frameworks that guarantee landlocked states access to the sea.

"When there are riots or disruptions in neighbouring countries, Uganda's business community suffers the most. We are excited as the Chamber to petition the three governments. This issue is long overdue," Ruyondo said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He noted that Uganda, though landlocked, is protected by several binding instruments--some dating back decades--that outline its right to secure transit routes, port access, and coastal land for trade infrastructure.

These include; the 1965 Convention on Transit Trade of Landlocked States, the 2006 amendment to the East African Community (EAC) Treaty, the East African Customs Union Protocol, relevant provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1992) and national laws in Kenya and Tanzania facilitating transit for landlocked partners.

"Almost all these laws give clear guidance on how Uganda can access the sea and the ports where our goods are received, stored, or dispatched. But some provisions have been violated by partner states, and this has negatively affected the smooth transit of Ugandan goods," Ruyondo said.

He cited recurring hardships such as port delays, arbitrary restrictions, escalating charges, and congestion at the ports of Mombasa and Dar es Salaam.

According to the Chamber, the petition before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) seeks a directive requiring Kenya and Tanzania to allocate Uganda land along the Indian Ocean to construct its own port facilities.

"Our prayer is simple: Uganda should be allocated land along the Indian Ocean. The legal provisions already exist. We need a permanent solution to the repeated transit challenges our business community faces," Ruyondo said.

UCC President Kalim Kalamaji said the renewed momentum follows President Museveni's recent remarks warning against Uganda's overreliance on its neighbours for access to the sea.

"After the President's remarks, the business community realised this is a crucial issue needing immediate action. We hope to receive clear guidance from President Museveni on the way forward," he said.

Kalamaji expressed disappointment that Kenyan President William Ruto did not conclusively address the matter during his recent visit to Uganda, despite high expectations from traders and private sector stakeholders.

UCC's Acting Secretary General, Moses Opolot, stressed that Uganda's struggle for seamless ocean access is not new, but the urgency has increased.

"Since independence, Uganda has struggled with restricted access to the ocean, making imports and exports more expensive. Enough is enough. The region has mechanisms such as the East African Court of Justice to resolve disputes, and the law obligates coastal countries to facilitate access for landlocked states," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Uganda Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his recent visit to Uganda, Kenya's President William Ruto dismissed speculation of strained relations as "negative propaganda," saying Uganda has always had access to the sea.

"I know people in the media space... and it is good I clarify: Uganda has always had access to the sea," President Ruto said, affirming the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Uganda.

His remarks followed President Museveni's earlier statement in Mbale reminding Ugandans that international law guarantees the country freedom of transit to the ocean.

Both leaders reaffirmed that Uganda and Kenya remain committed partners, despite renewed public debate on the matter.