Ethiopia, African Development Bank Deepen Strategic Cooperation At African Finance Forum

27 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership, following a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the African Finance Forum underway in Rabat, Morocco.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and African Development Bank President Sidi Ould Tah have held meeting on the sidelines of the African Finance Forum in Rabat, Morocco.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Finance, the discussion reaffirmed the strong and long-standing partnership between Ethiopia and the Bank, with both sides expressing commitment to deepening collaboration across key national priorities.

The meeting focused on three strategic areas of cooperation: Enhanced support for Ethiopia's preparations for hosting COP32, strengthened budget support operations, and the expansion of coordinated investment in high-impact development programs, including the financing of the new Bishoftu International Airport.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President of the African Development Bank commended Ethiopia's progress in advancing reforms and reiterated the Bank's readiness to scale its engagement, particularly in areas that unlock private investment, strengthen macroeconomic stability, and accelerate regional integration.

Both sides have agreed to intensify technical and policy dialogue with a focus on advancing regional infrastructure programs and strengthening Ethiopia's reform agenda through coordinated financing and advisory support.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to pursuing a forward-looking partnership that accelerates sustainable development, regional connectivity, and private-sector-led growth.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.