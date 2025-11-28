Ethiopia, African Development Bank Deepen Strategic Cooperation At African Finance Forum

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership, following a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the African Finance Forum underway in Rabat, Morocco.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and African Development Bank President Sidi Ould Tah have held meeting on the sidelines of the African Finance Forum in Rabat, Morocco.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Finance, the discussion reaffirmed the strong and long-standing partnership between Ethiopia and the Bank, with both sides expressing commitment to deepening collaboration across key national priorities.

The meeting focused on three strategic areas of cooperation: Enhanced support for Ethiopia's preparations for hosting COP32, strengthened budget support operations, and the expansion of coordinated investment in high-impact development programs, including the financing of the new Bishoftu International Airport.

The President of the African Development Bank commended Ethiopia's progress in advancing reforms and reiterated the Bank's readiness to scale its engagement, particularly in areas that unlock private investment, strengthen macroeconomic stability, and accelerate regional integration.

Both sides have agreed to intensify technical and policy dialogue with a focus on advancing regional infrastructure programs and strengthening Ethiopia's reform agenda through coordinated financing and advisory support.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to pursuing a forward-looking partnership that accelerates sustainable development, regional connectivity, and private-sector-led growth.