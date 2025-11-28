Ethiopia: EQA Among Key Catalysts for Realizing Ethiopia's Economic Transformation, Says CEO

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Quality Award Organization has announced that the 12th Ethiopian Quality Award (EQA) ceremony will take place on November 29, 2025 with the aim to recognize organizations for their excellence in quality.

The annual quality award is considered a key initiative for realizing Ethiopia's economic transformation by promoting a national culture of quality and excellence.

Sectors that participate in the EQA include manufacturing, service provider, public institutions, higher education, construction and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Briefing the media today, Ethiopian Quality Award Organization CEO, Tewodros Mebratu, said the Ethiopian Quality Award was established with the goal to boost quality and competitiveness at the national level.

A wide range of organizations can participate in the Ethiopian Quality Award (EQA) as the competition is open to entities across various sectors, including both private and public institutions.

In the 12th round of the EQA, 65 organizations (institutions) registered and 63 organizations and institutions made it to the final of the competition.

For the CEO, the quality award is a key initiative for ensuring quality across sectors, a catalyst for realizing Ethiopia's economic transformation through fulfilling the standards required in quality and competitiveness.

Since its commencement, the Ethiopian Quality Award has been instrumental in nurturing a national culture of quality and increasing the competitiveness of Ethiopian companies on the global stage, he elaborated.

According to him, recognizing organizations that give prior attention to implement quality systems on their products and services is pivotal to boost quality and competitiveness, develop the culture of quality and excellence.

Furthermore, developing the culture of quality and excellence in turn will be critical for the overall transformation of the country.

The quality award aims to enhance the country's global competitiveness by establishing a national benchmark for quality, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and encouraging organizations to adopt world-class quality standards.

Promoting quality awareness, driving business improvement, enhancing competitiveness, fostering continuous learning, and recognizing excellence were also stated among the major objectives of targets of the quality award.

The EQA has been pivotal in driving quality improvements across Ethiopia's business landscape over the years with a goal of creating a national quality brand as the awards are presented annually based on the EQA Excellence Model, it was learned.