East Africa: Ethiopia Extends Deepest Condolences to China Following Tragic Hong Kong Fire

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its deepest condolences to China and the families of the victims, following a tragic residential building fire in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

In a press statement released for immediate circulation today, the Ministry conveyed profound sympathy to all those affected by the incident.

The statement reads: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia conveys its deepest condolences on the tragic residential building fire in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China."

Extending its profound sympathy to the families of the victims and to all those affected by this tragic incident, it noted that Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the people and Government of China during this difficult period of mourning.