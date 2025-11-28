Ethiopia's Flagship Bishoftu Int'l Airport Project Draws Strong Interest From Global Financers, Investors

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has presented the flagship Bishoftu International Airport (BIA) project to global financiers and investors at the Africa Investment Forum held in Rabat, Morocco, drawing strong interest from global financiers and investors, according to a press release sent to ENA today.

The presentation drew strong interest development financial institutions, commercial banks, export-credit agencies, and institutional investors from Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and Middle East, reaffirming BIA's potential to become a major aviation hub for the continent and the world, the release of Ministry of Finance added.

BIA is a new mega-project led by Ethiopian Airlines Group (EAG), in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB), alongside technical and financial advisors situated near Abusera, about 40 km south of Addis Ababa.

The project aims to handle 60 million passengers annually in Phase I, with an estimated 12.5 billion USD. It has the capacity of expanding to 110 million passengers per year; and to become the largest airport in Africa upon full development-positioning.

During the showcase, the investors have expressed robust interest, reflecting growing confidence in Africa's infrastructure pipeline and the strategic role BIA will play in trade, travel, and regional integration, it was learned.

Representatives from multilateral institutions, export-credit agencies, and engineering firms reviewed the Project Information Memorandum, financial model, and risk-allocation structure is an important step as the project transitions from design to procurement and implementation, it was learned.

BIA is expected to be a catalyst for economic development, tourism, trade, and regional connectivity. It aligns with Africa's broader goals of strengthening intra-continental mobility and integration, the press released further stated.

The new airport will also alleviate congestion at Bole International Airport, enabling Ethiopia and the continent to expand global connectivity.

The surrounding airport city is also projected to generate thousands of jobs during construction and operation, attracting investment in logistics, hospitality, and commercial services as well as rail and expressway links to Addis Ababa.

Showcasing the project at the Africa Investment Forum represents a pivotal moment, providing lenders and investors with a detailed overview of BIA's financial, technical, and strategic framework.

Ethiopian Airlines Group officially shared the Project Information Memorandum and financial model with potential financiers.

On the occasion, Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, highlighted the significance of the project as a historic advancement in Africa's aviation sector, with advanced technology, sustainable design, and unmatched connectivity, adding that "it will establish Ethiopia as the continent's aviation capital and a key gateway to the world."

Ethiopian Airlines and its partners are inviting financiers, institutional investors, commercial lenders, and export-credit agencies to review the investment package and join one of Africa's most ambitious infrastructure ventures which poised to deliver transformative economic impact.