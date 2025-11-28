Africa: Ethiopia to Showcase Africa As Part of Global Solution for Climate Change, Boost Image At COP32

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia needs to make the most of the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32) to play a pivotal player in the global fight against climate change and to transform its rich cultural heritage into a platform for promoting tourism, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The Prime Minister gave today directions to the National Steering Committee set up to make preparations for the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32) that will be held in Ethiopia in 2027.

In his address to the Committee Members, Prime Minister Abiy said, "The primary objective of this three-and-a-half-year journey of ours was nation-building. Throughout this process, we need to reliably demonstrate that Ethiopia is proficient in handling basic things."

For this nation-building effort, an Infrastructure Committee has been established -- a body from which a significant amount of work is expected as it needs significant labor and capital. "I am hopeful that the construction will be successfully delivered," he added.

Secondly, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of enhancing Ethiopia's image on the global stage.

He further elaborated that Ethiopia is an ancient country that possesses many heritages, cultures, and countless assets; and taking all these into account from a tourism perspective the conference provides the country the biggest platform to showcase 100 percent of Ethiopia's capacity to the world.

The premier said he believes that these elements will serve as a backdrop to showcase Ethiopia's full potential at the conference.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos echoed this sentiment, asserting that COP32 presents a unique opportunity for Africa.

"We consider this as a national project, and furthermore as a project with continental benefit that extends beyond our borders," he said.

He elaborated on the international scope of COP, highlighting its role in unifying global stakeholders around pivotal climate issues.

"This is a major conference where Ethiopia will host the world and from which a legacy and benefit that will last for many generations must be secured."

Ethiopia must therefore not only host COP32 but also position Africa as a leader in climate solutions.

"We must work to ensure that Africa is not only viewed as a victim of climate change but recognized as the center of the solution," he proclaimed, underscoring the need for proactive engagement in global climate dialogues.

Scheduled for November 2027 in Addis Ababa, COP32 is expected to attract over 60,000 delegates from governments, civil society, academia, and private sectors.

The government plans to leverage initiatives like the Green Legacy Initiative to reinforce its commitment to environmental conservation.

As Ethiopia prepares to welcome the world, the significance of COP32 extends beyond mere organization. It symbolizes a strategic effort to reposition Africa at the forefront of climate action and solutions. The preparations underline a collective aspiration not only of a nation but of a continent eager to showcase its strengths as part of the global climate narrative.