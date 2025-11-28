Ghana: GFA Unveils Insurance Policy for Referees

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with Enterprise Life, has launched a comprehensive insurance policy for all 280 match officials across Ghana's domestic leagues.

The initiative, unveiled on Tuesday at the GFA Headquarters, was in fulfillment of a pledge made by the association's president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, at the 31st Ordinary Session of Congress.

The policy covers officials of the Premier League, Division One, and Women's Premier League and comes with packages like Group Life Cover, Critical Illness Protection, Permanent Disability Compensation, Medical Expenses Support, Workmen's Compensation, and funeral support.

Additionally, complementary benefits are extended to cover officials' families, including spouses, children, and parents.

Unveiling the policy, Mr Simeon-Okraku said it was the beginning of a transformative chapter for refereeing in Ghana. "I assured you that the Football Association under my leadership would take bold and deliberate steps to elevate referee welfare, strengthen officiating standards, and provide the necessary protection and motivation for you to uphold the integrity of the game," he stated.

He described the policy as a comprehensive welfare intervention designed to support, protect, and empower match officials across all domestic competitions.

On his part, the Senior Business Development Manager at Enterprise Life, Mr Jerry Kwame Hodasi, noted that the policy was a significant milestone to the wellbeing of the football community, particularly those who play a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of the sport.

FIFA referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, on behalf of all match officials, thanked the GFA President and the Executive Council for fulfilling a promise he described as 'too good to be true.'

