Ghana: GFA Unveils Insurance Policy for Referees

27 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond ACKUMEY

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with Enterprise Life, has launched a comprehensive insurance policy for all 280 match officials across Ghana's domestic leagues.

The initiative, unveiled on Tuesday at the GFA Headquarters, was in fulfillment of a pledge made by the association's president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, at the 31st Ordinary Session of Congress.

The policy covers officials of the Premier League, Division One, and Women's Premier League and comes with packages like Group Life Cover, Critical Illness Protection, Permanent Disability Compensation, Medical Expenses Support, Workmen's Compensation, and funeral support.

Additionally, complementary benefits are extended to cover officials' families, including spouses, children, and parents.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Unveiling the policy, Mr Simeon-Okraku said it was the beginning of a transformative chapter for refereeing in Ghana. "I assured you that the Football Association under my leadership would take bold and deliberate steps to elevate referee welfare, strengthen officiating standards, and provide the necessary protection and motivation for you to uphold the integrity of the game," he stated.

He described the policy as a comprehensive welfare intervention designed to support, protect, and empower match officials across all domestic competitions.

On his part, the Senior Business Development Manager at Enterprise Life, Mr Jerry Kwame Hodasi, noted that the policy was a significant milestone to the wellbeing of the football community, particularly those who play a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of the sport.

FIFA referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, on behalf of all match officials, thanked the GFA President and the Executive Council for fulfilling a promise he described as 'too good to be true.'

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.