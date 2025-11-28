West Africa: Bagbin Refers Afenyo-Markin to Privileges Committee Over Ecowas Delegation Dispute

27 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has referred minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to the Privileges and Immunities Committee over his role in Ghana's ECOWAS Parliament delegation.

The referral follows a petition by Mahama Ayariga, the majority leader in parliament.

Mahama Ayariga argued that Afenyo-Markin acted improperly by remaining part of the delegation even after Patricia Appiagyei, deputy minority leader was selected to replace him.

The matter drew attention after Appiagyei's nomination was announced, but Afenyo-Markin continued to participate in the ECOWAS delegation, prompting concerns about parliamentary procedure and adherence to rules.

Delivering his ruling, the Speaker noted that the issue touches on the dignity and institutional integrity of Parliament.

He stated that, under Order 34, the complaint should be examined, investigated, and reported on by the Privileges and Immunities Committee.

The Committee has been directed to establish the facts behind the complaint, including actions taken by Parliament and by the minority Leader, and report its findings to the House.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.