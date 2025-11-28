Namibia: Judiciary Condemns Rundu Magistrate's Court Fire

The judiciary on Thursday said it is concerned about the impact on court operations after a fire broke out at the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

The fire is believed to have damaged the court's administration block and criminal section, where daily charge sheets and other key records are kept.

The Office of the Judiciary confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the cause of the blaze is still unknown and investigations are underway.

According to the statement, the criminal section is compromised, raising concerns about the status of operational documents.

The office says undamaged files are being secured and digital backups are under review to limit possible data loss.

"The judiciary strongly condemns any action, whether deliberate or negligent, that endangers the safety and integrity of the justice system. We remain committed to preserving access to justice, upholding the rule of law, and minimising disruption to court operations," the statement reads.

