Namibia: ECN Ballot Counting From 04h00 'Nonsense' - IPC

Namibian opposition parties are accusing the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) of delaying and obstructing the counting of ballots in yesterday's regional council and local authority elections.

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) spokesperson Imms Nashinge claims ballot counting started at 04h00 on Thursday.

This follows information the party received from political representatives that counting would start early in the morning.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are hearing that the ECN is telling political representatives that counting will only start at 04h00. The ECN must stop this 'nonsense'. Counting should start right away," he said on Thursday.

Nashinge said party agents should remain on site and advised them not to leave.

"We shall no longer entertain their demonic behaviour," he said.

Meanwhile, the Landless People's Movement (LPM) took to social media on Wednesday after the party's polling agents claimed they were kicked out prior to vote counting.

The stations where this was experienced involve Matutura Primary School and Namib Primary School at Swakopmund, and Christ Love Ministry polling station at Otjiwarongo.

"The counting of ballot papers should be a transparent affair, done in front of all respective agents to ensure accurate counting took place," the party said.

The LPM said by kicking out polling agents, transparency is lost.

However, ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua during a press briefing on Wednesday night clarified that in terms of the Electoral Act, voting and counting will take place immediately after the close of polls at polling stations in the presence of election agents.

"Election agents are required to sign the results announcement form produced by the presiding officer to attest to the counting

process," she said.

Nghikembua said this reinforces transparency, ensures immediate counting, and facilitates the announcement of preliminary election results at polling station level.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.