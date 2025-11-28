Namibia: Independent Mbangu Claims Landslide Victory in Kavango East

Rundu Rural constituency independent candidate Paulus Mbangu believes he has beaten his opponents in Wednesday's regional council and local authority elections.

He said this on Thursday following the announcement of preliminary election results for the Rundu Rural constituency.

Mbangu said he was in high spirits following the preliminary results indicating he has beaten Swapo's candidate with over 3 000 votes.

Lucas Matamu from Swapo got 459 votes and Popular Democratic Movement candidate Matemwa Budong garnered only eight votes, according to preliminary results.

"It's a landslide," Mbangu said.

Should he emerge victorious, he will be retaining the constituency for a second term.

"Thank you, principled residents of Rundu Rural. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence you place in me by re-electing me. I won't disappoint you," he said.

