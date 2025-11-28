Namibia: ECN Will Send Result Discrepancies Back to Collation Centres

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) says it will not correct vote result discrepancies itself, but will instead refer issues back to the relevant collation centres for adjustment.

ECN chief electoral and referenda officer Peter Shaama said this during a briefing on the just-concluded regional council and local authority elections on Thursday.

"Where we detect discrepancies, we do not have the power to effect any change. But it is sent back to the returning officer of the collation centre in concern so they can do the necessary adjustment or correction," he said.

Shaama said once results are verified by the collation centre and transferred to the head office, the process will be repeated to ensure the preliminary election results announcement at the collation centres are truly correct.

He said once all verification is concluded, the commission would officially announce the first round of results.

Shaama said some polling stations are still counting, although counting at many polling stations has already concluded.

