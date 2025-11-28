Namibia: Swapo Poised to Reclaim Windhoek Rural

The Swapo Party is confident it will win back the Windhoek Rural constituency from the Landless People's Movement (LPM), according to its regional coordinator.

Swapo's Khomas regional coordinator, Elliot Mbako says as far as preliminary results are concerned, its candidate Willem Gariseb has received more than 1 000 votes, compared to the LPM and the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) with 300 votes each.

"We are still waiting for the official announcement by the commission, but it's a clean slide in the constituency," he says.

Mbako says the party might add more seats in the City of Windhoek, for which the need is reflected by incoming results.

