Namibia: Swapo Poised to Reclaim Windhoek Rural

27 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Swapo Party is confident it will win back the Windhoek Rural constituency from the Landless People's Movement (LPM), according to its regional coordinator.

Swapo's Khomas regional coordinator, Elliot Mbako says as far as preliminary results are concerned, its candidate Willem Gariseb has received more than 1 000 votes, compared to the LPM and the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) with 300 votes each.

"We are still waiting for the official announcement by the commission, but it's a clean slide in the constituency," he says.

Mbako says the party might add more seats in the City of Windhoek, for which the need is reflected by incoming results.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.