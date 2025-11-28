Namibia: Smit Defends Namibia's Olympic Representation

Former Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) secretary general Joan Smit has criticised those questioning why Namibia was represented by only four athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Speaking to Desert FM recently Smit said: "Everybody is asking why we only had four athletes at the Paris Olympic Games. But nobody asked what was needed to get the athletes to qualify for the Paris Games.

"What was the problem or the issues that we did not qualify more than four athletes?" she asked.

Namibia was represented by Swakopmund-born open water swimmer Phillip Seidler, marathon runner Helalia Johannes and cyclists Vera Looser and cyclist Alex Miller.

"Can we sit at the table and establish because not only did those four athletes qualify for the games but they also needed to work very hard to prepare for the games," Smit said.

She said if they were to be asked if those four athletes received everything they needed to prepare for the games, the answer would be no.

"But I must also admit that I think we are now in a better space with the vision of president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. That sport has been categorised number two of the 'national agenda' and it's not just words," she stressed.

"You see and feel that things are busy changing. Sport is changing positively and it is unbelievable progress that has been made in a few months."

Smit acknowledged the work being done by both the minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp and her, deputy Dino Ballotti.

"The connection of sports with education, arts and culture. We are finally seeing the bigger picture, and all because of the president's vision."

NNOC leadership

Smit said what was important to her as NNOC secretary general was to make sure that she exhibited the best people's skill because Namibia has diverse cultures.

"It was a matter of serving with the sport fraternity of Namibia and that was exactly what I tried to do," she said.

"You need to easily relate to all cultures in our country. Because in the end, when we go out of the country we go out as 'Team Namibia'.

"So people's skill was extremely important to me and to make sure that I cater for all our culture groups," Smit said.

She said she cannot speak their languages but it was important to communicate to the athletes, sport administrators, officials, parents, spectators and medical staff that they were equally important.

"In the end it is because sport is my passion," she said.

She added that the experience was fun even with the very harsh challenges that they faced at times.

"When I talk about challenges it has nothing to do with finance. It has to do with personnel needs of athletes when they found themselves in very difficult situations.

"How I came on board was to assist those athletes through the officials. That will always be something for me to look back at and smile because it was always so satisfactory," Smit said.

She said her position as Netball Africa regional manager, and travelling to other countries helped her grow professionally and personally.

Smit credited her parents, whom she described as "very strong leaders in their own rights".

"I grew up in a house with a very firm ground, humble beginnings and spiritual with proper ethics and morals."

"I met people like the late Dam Tjongarero, former sport minister Agnes Tjongarero, Riekie Fredericks, madam Snyman. Those were people older than me who held my hand and took me through the process," she recalled.

"I also need to mention that you don't get life lessons only from people older than you. You even get it from younger people."

She thanked her only son, Nico Smit, who was instrumental in advising her.

"He is from a different generation than me and it was always good to listen to him and also from former sprinter Frank Fredericks.

"I came in the position when Frank was on top of his game, and it was so easy to relate to him and have those conversations with him.

"It was also important for me to listen from an elite athlete's perspective."

She said it was important for her to know what the athletes needed, what challenges they faced, the opportunities available and what she could take from the conversations with Fredericks to move forward.

"So all those factors contributed to my growth for the position of the NNOC secretary general.

"I was very fortunate to become the 'chef de mission' of the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in Australia in 2006, and the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. That was my very best encounter with big athletes like Mannie Heymans, Monica Dahl and Dan Craven."

Smit said it was extremely important for her to listen to and learn from those elite athletes during her tenure.

