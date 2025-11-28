Namibia: Scale Ai With This 5-Part Framework

27 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

If your artificial intelligence (AI) pilots aren't turning into real business value, the problem likely isn't the tech itself - it's the operating model.

The '5R' framework offers a structure to align teams, processes, and incentives so AI can move from experimentation to enterprise-wide impact.

Here are the five areas to focus on:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Roles: Clarify who owns what. Define responsibilities across sponsors, product owners, data scientists, and risk managers to avoid gaps, delays, and misaligned incentives. This keeps initiatives moving forward across teams.

Responsibilities: Make ownership last beyond launch. Assign accountability for adoption, monitoring, and retraining.

Without continuous engagement, models drift and value disappears. Set expectations early - and make them stick.

Rituals: Establish consistent check-ins. Project kickoffs, weekly reviews, and post-launch meetings keep everyone aligned. These touchpoints create habits that surface issues early and support continuous iteration.

Resources: Standardise your toolkit. Use shared templates, frameworks, and architectures to avoid starting from scratch. This reduces delivery time and ensures responsible AI practices are built in from the beginning.

Results: Define success before you start. Tie metrics to business outcomes, not just technical accuracy. Track real impact like adoption rates, churn reduction, or profitability to prove value and guide decisions.

- Adopted from 'Most AI Initiatives Fail. This 5-Part Framework Can Help', by Ayelet Israeli and Eva Ascarza.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.