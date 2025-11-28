Namibia: Scale Ai With This 5-Part Framework

If your artificial intelligence (AI) pilots aren't turning into real business value, the problem likely isn't the tech itself - it's the operating model.

The '5R' framework offers a structure to align teams, processes, and incentives so AI can move from experimentation to enterprise-wide impact.

Here are the five areas to focus on:

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Roles: Clarify who owns what. Define responsibilities across sponsors, product owners, data scientists, and risk managers to avoid gaps, delays, and misaligned incentives. This keeps initiatives moving forward across teams.

Responsibilities: Make ownership last beyond launch. Assign accountability for adoption, monitoring, and retraining.

Without continuous engagement, models drift and value disappears. Set expectations early - and make them stick.

Rituals: Establish consistent check-ins. Project kickoffs, weekly reviews, and post-launch meetings keep everyone aligned. These touchpoints create habits that surface issues early and support continuous iteration.

Resources: Standardise your toolkit. Use shared templates, frameworks, and architectures to avoid starting from scratch. This reduces delivery time and ensures responsible AI practices are built in from the beginning.

Results: Define success before you start. Tie metrics to business outcomes, not just technical accuracy. Track real impact like adoption rates, churn reduction, or profitability to prove value and guide decisions.

- Adopted from 'Most AI Initiatives Fail. This 5-Part Framework Can Help', by Ayelet Israeli and Eva Ascarza.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.