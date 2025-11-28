Namibia: Selcom Wins Green Light for Paypal

A local entity, Selcom Namibia, says it has received approval from both PayPal and Mastercard to enable digital payments in Namibia.

According to documents seen by The Brief, the move will allow local activation of PayPal accounts, support wallet-to-wallet transactions, and enable cash-out settlements directly into Namibian bank accounts.

"This represents a major step forward for the country's digital economy - particularly for the creative industry, which has long faced challenges in receiving international payments for digital content, freelancing, and creative exports," Selcom notes.

The company says it intends to engage the Bank of Namibia to determine how the service could be implemented under existing regulations and licensing conditions.

"Given the significance of this opportunity, we wish to engage the Bank of Namibia to understand the regulatory and licensing requirements for accommodating these services under Selcom's existing payment service provider (PSP) licence," the document reads.

Selcom adds that ongoing discussions with PayPal and Mastercard aim to position the company as PayPal's local activator in Namibia, enabling both wallet and bank-account settlement capabilities.

"This will create new revenue and inclusion pathways for Namibia's creative sector, small and medium enterprises and digital entrepreneurs.

"Depending on the bank's guidance, we would appreciate the opportunity to schedule a meeting next week to present the framework and explore how we can proceed within the national payments ecosystem," the company says.

Selcom also confirms parallel engagements to enable Apple Pay and Google Pay in Namibia, which it describes as a complementary step in modernising digital payments and aligning the country with global standards.

"We believe this initiative can play a pivotal role in positioning Namibia as a digital and creative export hub, expanding financial inclusion while supporting government priorities under Vision 2030 and the Digital Namibia Strategy," the company notes.

The development comes as the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and the central bank have been pushing for wider access to global digital payment platforms, including YouTube monetisation.

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti recently stated that although Namibian creatives produce content with international appeal, many are still unable to receive cross-border digital payments.

He says this restricts their ability to monetise their work, grow small enterprises and participate in global value chains.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.