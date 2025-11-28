Sudan: Public Prosecution Files Criminal Case Against Publishers of Fake Letter Attributed to the Illicit and Suspicious Wealth Prosecution

The Cybercrimes Prosecution Wednesday registered a criminal case No. 11447/2025 against several websites and social media platforms for publishing and circulating a forged letter falsely attributed to the Illicit and Suspicious Wealth Prosecution and carrying an invented signature in the name of its head.

The fabricated letter contained false claims alleging that the Prosecution had summoned Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim and Khalid Ali Al-Eisir in connection with alleged incidents under investigation. During inquiry procedures, the Prosecution confirmed that the letter did not originate from it under any circumstances, and that the seal appearing on the document has no relation whatsoever to the Illicit and Suspicious Wealth Prosecution, clearly establishing that it was forged.

The Public Prosecutor -- acting as the complainant -- asserted that the Prosecution will pursue all individuals and entities who disseminate false information, whether inside Sudan or abroad, in accordance with the law.