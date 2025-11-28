East Africa: Sudan Defeats Lebanon to Qualify for the Arab Cup in Qatar

The Sudanese national football team has qualified for the Arab Cup, set to be held in Qatar from 1-18 December, after defeating Lebanon Thursday evening at Al-Gharafa Stadium in Doha, in the tournament's qualifying playoff.

The Sudanese team overcame a challenging situation during the match after their striker, John Manu, was sent off in the 22nd minute of the first half. Lebanon initially took advantage of numerical superiority and scored the opening goal, but this did not deter Sudan, which rallied to equalize in the same half through defender Mustafa Karshom.

In the second half, Sudan showed even greater resilience, compensating for the numerical disadvantage with determination and persistence. Yassir Jobak scored the go-ahead goal after cutting in from the second flank and placing the ball into the net, securing the team's second goal, the victory, and qualification at the expense of Lebanon amid celebrations by the large Sudanese crowd in attendance.

Sudan will compete in the Arab Cup in Qatar in Group D, alongside defending champion Algeria, and Iraq and Bahrain.