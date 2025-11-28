Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Commends Progress Achieved in Preparing Environment for Returning to Khartoum State

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir expressed her satisfaction over participating in the meetings of the Higher Committee for Preparing the Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State, chaired by TSC Member, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir.

She praised the leadership of the committee and the national expertise working within it to address the extensive destruction that befell the national capital, as well as the ongoing efforts to mitigate the impacts of the war on the health and environmental sectors, in addition to ensuring security and stability in Khartoum State.

Her Excellency also commended the tangible improvements in the overall appearance of the city and the efforts being made by the state government and Locality's governments.

Dr. Nuwara also explained that she discussed with the the Japanese chargé d'affaires the possibility of contributing to the provision of waste-collection and transport equipment. She called on the private sector and companies to support the reconstruction of Khartoum through their corporate social responsibility programs.

She also expressed her deep appreciation for the efforts of the Higher Committee in preparing a safe and healthy environment for the return of citizens to Khartoum State.