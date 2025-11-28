East Africa: Sudan's Embassy in Tokyo Discusses Health Sector's Reconstruction With Japanese Companies

- Sudan's Ambassador to Japan, Al-Rayah Heidoub, received today at the Embassy headquarters in Tokyo a joint delegation from Matsuda International and Kuniki Construction. The delegation was led by Mr. Mitsuhiro Shimada, President of Matsuda International, and Mr. Yoshiki Iwai, General Manager of the Business Management Department at Kuniki, along with several other members. The meeting was also attended by the Embassy's Counselor, Ali Mohamed Ahmed Osman.

The representatives of the two companies affirmed their strong interest in contributing meaningfully to the efforts aimed at reconstructing Sudan's health sector, which has suffered extensive destruction as a result of the grave violations committed by the rebel militias. At the forefront of their priorities is the rehabilitation of Ibn Sina Hospital, which was originally established with generous support from Japan. This initiative falls within Japan's development assistance programs designed to strengthen the capacities of developing countries, particularly in Africa.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold a joint virtual session in the coming days between the two companies, specialists from the Federal Ministry of Health, and the participation of the Embassy, with the aim of developing a unified action plan to mobilize Japanese support for rebuilding the conflict-affected health sector.