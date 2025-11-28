Sudan: Acting Kassala Wali Receives Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice

27 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Acting Wali of Kassala, Omer Osman Adam, on Thursday received the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ali Khidir, and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the entrance of Kassala city.

The reception was attended by the Head of the Legal Administration in Kassala State, Dr. Abdal-Elah Zainalabdeen, along with a number of state legal consultants.

According to the program of the three-day visit, the delegation will inaugurate the Commercial Registry Administration Tower in Kassala State and take part in the Justice and Rule of Law Conference, held under the slogan "Towards a State of Law and Institutions."

